LeTV LeTV.8KEY

Model LeTV.8KEY Vendor LeTV Description 8key switch Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: hold_up , single_up , double_up , tripple_up , hold_down , single_down , double_down , tripple_down , hold_left , single_left , double_left , tripple_left , hold_right , single_right , double_right , tripple_right , hold_center , single_center , double_center , tripple_center , hold_back , single_back , double_back , tripple_back , hold_play , single_play , double_play , tripple_play , hold_voice , single_voice , double_voice , tripple_voice .