Zigbee2MQTT

LeTV LeTV.8KEY

ModelLeTV.8KEY
VendorLeTV
Description8key switch
Exposesaction, linkquality
Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: hold_up, single_up, double_up, tripple_up, hold_down, single_down, double_down, tripple_down, hold_left, single_left, double_left, tripple_left, hold_right, single_right, double_right, tripple_right, hold_center, single_center, double_center, tripple_center, hold_back, single_back, double_back, tripple_back, hold_play, single_play, double_play, tripple_play, hold_voice, single_voice, double_voice, tripple_voice.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.