LeTV LeTV.8KEY
|Model
|LeTV.8KEY
|Vendor
|LeTV
|Description
|8key switch
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hold_up,
single_up,
double_up,
tripple_up,
hold_down,
single_down,
double_down,
tripple_down,
hold_left,
single_left,
double_left,
tripple_left,
hold_right,
single_right,
double_right,
tripple_right,
hold_center,
single_center,
double_center,
tripple_center,
hold_back,
single_back,
double_back,
tripple_back,
hold_play,
single_play,
double_play,
tripple_play,
hold_voice,
single_voice,
double_voice,
tripple_voice.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.