Custom devices (DiY) LYWSD03MMC

Model LYWSD03MMC Vendor Custom devices (DiY) Description Xiaomi temperature & humidity sensor with custom firmware Exposes battery, temperature, humidity, temperature_display_mode, show_smiley, enable_display, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, comfort_temperature_min, comfort_temperature_max, comfort_humidity_min, comfort_humidity_max Picture

Originally this device does not support Zigbee (only Bluetooth). To use this device with Zigbee2MQTT a custom firmware has to be flashed which is explained here. This firmware converts the device from Bluetooth to Zigbee.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The units of the temperature displayed on the device screen.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Whether to show a smiley on the device screen.. Value can be found in the published state on the show_smiley property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"show_smiley": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"show_smiley": "VALUE"} . If value equals SHOW show smiley is ON, if HIDE OFF.

Whether to turn display on/off.. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_display property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_display": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_display": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON enable display is ON, if OFF OFF.

The temperature calibration offset is set in 0.01° steps.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

The humidity calibration offset is set in 0.01 % steps.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Comfort parameters/Temperature minimum, in 0.01°C steps.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

Comfort parameters/Temperature maximum, in 0.01°C steps.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

Comfort parameters/Humidity minimum, in 0.01% steps.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .