# Adaprox LKWSZ211

Model LKWSZ211 Vendor Adaprox Description Remote wireless switch (2-key) Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: button_1_single , button_1_double , button_1_hold , button_2_single , button_2_double , button_2_hold .