Zigbee2MQTT

Adaprox LKWSZ211

ModelLKWSZ211
VendorAdaprox
DescriptionRemote wireless switch (2-key)
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureAdaprox LKWSZ211

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: button_1_single, button_1_double, button_1_hold, button_2_single, button_2_double, button_2_hold.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.