iHORN LH03121

ModelLH03121
VendoriHORN
DescriptionDoor contact DNAKE SH-DM-S01
Exposesoccupancy, battery_low, tamper, battery, linkquality
Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.