Aqara LGYCDD01LM
|Model
|LGYCDD01LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|LED Strip T1
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_xy), power_outage_count, device_temperature, identify, power_on_behavior, dimming_range_minimum, dimming_range_maximum, on_off_duration, off_on_duration, length, audio, audio_sensitivity, audio_effect, effect, effect_speed, effect_segments, effect_colors, segment_colors
|Picture
|White-label
|Aqara RLS-K01D
Notes
Pairing
The device will automatically be in pairing mode when it is first powered on. Resetting the device will allow it to re-pair. This can be done by pressing the On/Off button on the controller for 5 seconds.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
color_sync: When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_temp,
color_xy.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
153and
370, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warmest.
color_xy: To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"x": X_VALUE, "y": Y_VALUE}}(e.g.
{"color":{"x":0.123,"y":0.123}}). To read the XY color send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"x":"","y":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB:
{"color": {"r": R, "g": G, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"r":46,"g":102,"b":150}}
{"color": {"rgb": "R,G,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"rgb":"46,102,150"}}
{"color": {"hex": HEX}}e.g.
{"color":{"hex":"#547CFF"}}
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
"color_temp_move": 60, // Starts moving color temperature up at 60 units per second
"color_temp_move": -40, // Starts moving color temperature down at 40 units per second
"color_temp_move": "stop", // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_move": "release", // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_move": 0, // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_move": "up", // Move to warmer color temperature at default rate
"color_temp_move": 1, // Move to warmer color temperature at default rate
"color_temp_move": "down", // Move to cooler color temperature at default rate
"color_temp_move": {"rate": 30, "minimum": 150, "maximum": 500}, // Move with custom rate and constraints
"color_temp_step": 99, // Increase color temperature by 99
}
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Power on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
previous,
off.
Dimming range minimum (numeric)
Minimum allowed dimming value. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimming_range_minimum property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimming_range_minimum": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimming_range_minimum": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
%.
Dimming range maximum (numeric)
Maximum allowed dimming value. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimming_range_maximum property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimming_range_maximum": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimming_range_maximum": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
On off duration (numeric)
Duration for light to gradually dim when turning off. Value can be found in the published state on the
on_off_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"on_off_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"on_off_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Off on duration (numeric)
Duration for light to gradually brighten when turning on. Value can be found in the published state on the
off_on_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"off_on_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"off_on_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Length (numeric)
LED strip length (5 x 20cm segments per meter). Value can be found in the published state on the
length property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"length": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"length": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
m.
Audio (binary)
Audio sync mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
audio property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"audio": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"audio": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON audio is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Audio sensitivity (enum)
Audio sync sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
audio_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"audio_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"audio_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
high.
Audio effect (enum)
Audio effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
audio_effect property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"audio_effect": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"audio_effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
random,
blink,
rainbow,
wave.
Effect (enum)
RGB dynamic effect type. Value can be found in the published state on the
effect property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"effect": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
breathing,
rainbow1,
chasing,
flash,
hopping,
rainbow2,
flicker,
dash.
Effect speed (numeric)
RGB dynamic effect speed (0-100%, 0 when no effect is active). Value can be found in the published state on the
effect_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"effect_speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Effect segments (text)
Segment selection for effects. Formats: '1,2,5' (list), '1-10' (range), '1-5,10-15' (multiple ranges), '1,3,5-8,10' (mixed), 'odd/even/first-half/last-half/first-third/middle-third/last-third' (patterns). Empty = all segments. Each meter = 5 segments (20cm each).. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_segments": NEW_VALUE}.
Effect colors (list)
Array of RGB color objects for dynamic effects (1-8 colors).. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect_colors": [{"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}]}
r(numeric): Red (0-255) max value is 255
g(numeric): Green (0-255) max value is 255
b(numeric): Blue (0-255) max value is 255
Segment colors (list)
Set individual segment colors.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"segment_colors": [{"segment": VALUE, "color": VALUE}]}
segment(numeric): Segment number
color(composite): RGB color object