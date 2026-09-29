Model LGYCDD01LM Vendor Aqara Description LED Strip T1 Exposes light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_xy), power_outage_count, device_temperature, identify, power_on_behavior, dimming_range_minimum, dimming_range_maximum, on_off_duration, off_on_duration, length, audio, audio_sensitivity, audio_effect, effect, effect_speed, effect_segments, effect_colors, segment_colors Picture White-label Aqara RLS-K01D

The device will automatically be in pairing mode when it is first powered on. Resetting the device will allow it to re-pair. This can be done by pressing the On/Off button on the controller for 5 seconds.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_temp , color_xy .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

color_temp : To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 153 and 370 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warmest .

color_xy : To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"x": X_VALUE, "y": Y_VALUE}} (e.g. {"color":{"x":0.123,"y":0.123}} ). To read the XY color send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"x":"","y":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB: {"color": {"r": R, "g": G, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"r":46,"g":102,"b":150}} {"color": {"rgb": "R,G,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"rgb":"46,102,150"}} {"color": {"hex": HEX}} e.g. {"color":{"hex":"#547CFF"}}



When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 "color_temp_move" : 60 , "color_temp_move" : - 40 , "color_temp_move" : "stop" , "color_temp_move" : "release" , "color_temp_move" : 0 , "color_temp_move" : "up" , "color_temp_move" : 1 , "color_temp_move" : "down" , "color_temp_move" : { "rate" : 30 , "minimum" : 150 , "maximum" : 500 } , "color_temp_step" : 99 , }

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , previous , off .

Minimum allowed dimming value. Value can be found in the published state on the dimming_range_minimum property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimming_range_minimum": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimming_range_minimum": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is % .

Maximum allowed dimming value. Value can be found in the published state on the dimming_range_maximum property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimming_range_maximum": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimming_range_maximum": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Duration for light to gradually dim when turning off. Value can be found in the published state on the on_off_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"on_off_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"on_off_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

Duration for light to gradually brighten when turning on. Value can be found in the published state on the off_on_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"off_on_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"off_on_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

LED strip length (5 x 20cm segments per meter). Value can be found in the published state on the length property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"length": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"length": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

Audio sync mode. Value can be found in the published state on the audio property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"audio": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"audio": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON audio is ON, if OFF OFF.

Audio sync sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the audio_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"audio_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"audio_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , high .

Audio effect. Value can be found in the published state on the audio_effect property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"audio_effect": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"audio_effect": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: random , blink , rainbow , wave .

RGB dynamic effect type. Value can be found in the published state on the effect property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"effect": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: breathing , rainbow1 , chasing , flash , hopping , rainbow2 , flicker , dash .

RGB dynamic effect speed (0-100%, 0 when no effect is active). Value can be found in the published state on the effect_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"effect_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Segment selection for effects. Formats: '1,2,5' (list), '1-10' (range), '1-5,10-15' (multiple ranges), '1,3,5-8,10' (mixed), 'odd/even/first-half/last-half/first-third/middle-third/last-third' (patterns). Empty = all segments. Each meter = 5 segments (20cm each).. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_segments": NEW_VALUE} .

Array of RGB color objects for dynamic effects (1-8 colors).. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_colors": [{"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}]}

r (numeric): Red (0-255) max value is 255

(numeric): Red (0-255) max value is 255 g (numeric): Green (0-255) max value is 255

(numeric): Green (0-255) max value is 255 b (numeric): Blue (0-255) max value is 255

Set individual segment colors.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"segment_colors": [{"segment": VALUE, "color": VALUE}]}