# ADEO LDSENK09

Model LDSENK09 Vendor ADEO Description Security system key fob Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: panic , disarm , arm_partial_zones , arm_all_zones .