ADEO LDSENK09
|Model
|LDSENK09
|Vendor
|ADEO
|Description
|Security system key fob
|Exposes
|action
|Picture
Pairing
The remote will automatically start pairing first time you connect battery. To manually reset/pair, press together the
disarm (bottom-left) and
arm_day_zones (top-right) for 3 seconds, release when the LED starts to blink.
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
panic,
disarm,
arm_partial_zones,
arm_all_zones.