Zigbee2MQTT

ADEO LDSENK09

ModelLDSENK09
VendorADEO
DescriptionSecurity system key fob
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureADEO LDSENK09

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: panic, disarm, arm_partial_zones, arm_all_zones.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.