ADEO LDSENK09

ModelLDSENK09
VendorADEO
DescriptionSecurity system key fob
Exposesaction
PictureADEO LDSENK09

Pairing

The remote will automatically start pairing first time you connect battery. To manually reset/pair, press together the disarm (bottom-left) and arm_day_zones (top-right) for 3 seconds, release when the LED starts to blink.

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: panic, disarm, arm_partial_zones, arm_all_zones.