ADEO LDSENK08
|Model
|LDSENK08
|Vendor
|ADEO
|Description
|ENKI LEXMAN wireless smart door window sensor with vibration
|Exposes
|battery_low, contact, vibration, tamper, battery, sensitivity
|Picture
Notes
Reset/pairing:
- To reset, the battery cover must first be removed. Then press the main button for at least 5 seconds and the red LED start fast flashing.
- Then loose the button, the red LED starts goes to normal flashing, the flashing frequency is 0.5 s on and 0.5 s off, and keep on flashing 3 mins.
- If the vibration sensor is paired successfully, the red LED turns green, and for about 10 seconds, then stop blinking and turns off.
- If the vibration sensor fails to join in the network, the red LED will keep on flashing 3 minutes, then turn off.
Exposes
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of the motion sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4.