ADEO LDSENK08

Model LDSENK08 Vendor ADEO Description ENKI LEXMAN wireless smart door window sensor with vibration Exposes battery_low, contact, vibration, tamper, battery, sensitivity Picture

To reset, the battery cover must first be removed. Then press the main button for at least 5 seconds and the red LED start fast flashing.

Then loose the button, the red LED starts goes to normal flashing, the flashing frequency is 0.5 s on and 0.5 s off, and keep on flashing 3 mins.

If the vibration sensor is paired successfully, the red LED turns green, and for about 10 seconds, then stop blinking and turns off.

If the vibration sensor fails to join in the network, the red LED will keep on flashing 3 minutes, then turn off.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .