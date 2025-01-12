ADEO LDSENK06

ModelLDSENK06
VendorADEO
DescriptionENKI LEXMAN indoor siren 85db
Exposesalarm_alarm_1, alarm_alarm_2, tamper, battery_low, warning
PictureADEO LDSENK06

Exposes

Alarm alarm 1 (binary)

Indicates whether the alarm is triggered (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true alarm alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Alarm alarm 2 (binary)

Indicates whether the alarm is triggered (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true alarm alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s