ADEO LDSENK06

Model LDSENK06 Vendor ADEO Description ENKI LEXMAN indoor siren 85db Exposes alarm_alarm_1, alarm_alarm_2, tamper, battery_low, warning Picture

Indicates whether the alarm is triggered (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the alarm is triggered (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}