Tuya L2-T-F-MF
|Model
|L2-T-F-MF
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart Zigbee fan coil thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint), local_temperature_calibration, screen_brightness, deadzone_temperature, min_temperature_limit, max_temperature_limit, child_lock, eco_temperature_heating, eco_temperature_cooling
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
system_mode,
fan_mode,
current_heating_setpoint.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
45. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
cool,
heat,
fan_only. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Local temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature compensation setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-9 and the maximum value is
9. The unit of this value is
°C.
Screen brightness (numeric)
Display brightness level. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
9.
Deadzone temperature (numeric)
Temperature deadzone. Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature limit (numeric)
Minimum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max temperature limit (numeric)
Maximun temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
16 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Child lock (enum)
Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
locked,
unlocked.
Eco temperature heating (numeric)
Eco heating temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature_heating": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature cooling (numeric)
Eco cooling temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature_cooling property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature_cooling": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.