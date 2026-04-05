Tuya L2-T-F-MF

ModelL2-T-F-MF
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart Zigbee fan coil thermostat
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint), local_temperature_calibration, screen_brightness, deadzone_temperature, min_temperature_limit, max_temperature_limit, child_lock, eco_temperature_heating, eco_temperature_cooling
PictureTuya L2-T-F-MF

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 45. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, cool, heat, fan_only. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Local temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature compensation setting. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9. The unit of this value is °C.

Screen brightness (numeric)

Display brightness level. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_brightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9.

Deadzone temperature (numeric)

Temperature deadzone. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is °C.

Min temperature limit (numeric)

Minimum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 15. The unit of this value is °C.

Max temperature limit (numeric)

Maximun temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 16 and the maximum value is 45. The unit of this value is °C.

Child lock (enum)

Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: locked, unlocked.

Eco temperature heating (numeric)

Eco heating temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature_heating property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature_heating": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Eco temperature cooling (numeric)

Eco cooling temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature_cooling property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature_cooling": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.