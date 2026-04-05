Tuya L2-T-F-MF

Model L2-T-F-MF Vendor Tuya Description Smart Zigbee fan coil thermostat Exposes climate (local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint), local_temperature_calibration, screen_brightness, deadzone_temperature, min_temperature_limit, max_temperature_limit, child_lock, eco_temperature_heating, eco_temperature_cooling Picture

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , system_mode , fan_mode , current_heating_setpoint .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 45 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , cool , heat , fan_only . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Temperature compensation setting. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is °C .

Display brightness level. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9 .

Temperature deadzone. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximun temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 16 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: locked , unlocked .

Eco heating temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature_heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature_heating": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .