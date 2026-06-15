Alibaba

devices : '0x4444444444444444' : friendly_name : 'My Wall Outlet' homeassistant : switch_l1 : payload_off : '{"state_l1": "OFF", "countdown_l1": 3}' state_off : "OFF" switch_l2 : payload_off : '{"state_l2": "OFF", "countdown_l2": 3}' state_off : "OFF" countdown_l1 : type : sensor countdown_l2 : type : sensor countdown_l3 : type : sensor