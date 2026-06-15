Notes
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Examples
# configuration.yaml
# l1 and l2 come back on after 3 seconds countdown in home assistant (done on device)
# This is useful if you want to bounce a server or router that may disrupt your connection
# as it will come back on without z2m or ha if they are running on said server / router network
devices:
'0x4444444444444444':
friendly_name: 'My Wall Outlet'
homeassistant:
switch_l1:
payload_off: '{"state_l1": "OFF", "countdown_l1": 3}'
state_off: "OFF"
switch_l2:
payload_off: '{"state_l2": "OFF", "countdown_l2": 3}'
state_off: "OFF"
countdown_l1:
type: sensor
countdown_l2:
type: sensor
countdown_l3:
type: sensor