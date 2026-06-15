Notes

Product page

Alibaba

Examples

# configuration.yaml
# l1 and l2 come back on after 3 seconds countdown in home assistant (done on device)
# This is useful if you want to bounce a server or router that may disrupt your connection
# as it will come back on without z2m or ha if they are running on said server / router network
devices:
  '0x4444444444444444':
    friendly_name:  'My Wall Outlet'
    homeassistant:
      switch_l1:
        payload_off: '{"state_l1": "OFF", "countdown_l1": 3}'
        state_off: "OFF"
      switch_l2:
        payload_off: '{"state_l2": "OFF", "countdown_l2": 3}'
        state_off: "OFF"
      countdown_l1:
        type: sensor
      countdown_l2:
        type: sensor
      countdown_l3:
        type: sensor