Climax KP-23EL-ZBS-ACE

Model KP-23EL-ZBS-ACE Vendor Climax Description Remote Keypad Exposes battery_low, tamper, action, linkquality Picture

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: emergency , panic , disarm , arm_all_zones , arm_day_zones .