Zigbee2MQTT

Climax KP-23EL-ZBS-ACE

ModelKP-23EL-ZBS-ACE
VendorClimax
DescriptionRemote Keypad
Exposesbattery_low, tamper, action, linkquality
PictureClimax KP-23EL-ZBS-ACE

Exposes

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: emergency, panic, disarm, arm_all_zones, arm_day_zones.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.