Konke KK-BS-J01W

Model KK-BS-J01W Vendor Konke Description Occupancy sensor Exposes occupancy, voltage, battery_low, tamper, battery Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.