Develco KEYZB-110

ModelKEYZB-110
VendorDevelco
DescriptionKeypad
Exposesbattery_low, tamper, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, battery, voltage, action
PictureDevelco KEYZB-110
White-labelFrient KEPZB-110

Notes

Arming/Disarming from the server

To set arming mode publish the following payload to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set topic:

{
    "arm_mode": {
        "mode": "arm_all_zones"
    }
}

Valid mode values as per ZCL specifications are disarm, arm_day_zones, arm_night_zones, arm_all_zones, exit_delay, entry_delay, not_ready, in_alarm, arming_stay, arming_night, arming_away.

Arming/Disarming from the keypad

When an attempt to set arm mode is done on the keypad, Zigbee2MQTT will publish the following payload to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME:

{
    "action": "arm_all_zones", // This is the example
    "action_code": "123", // The code being entered
    "action_zone": 23, // The zone being armed (default 23)
    "action_transaction": 99 // The transaction number
}

The automation server must validate the request and send a notification to the keypad, confirming or denying the request.

Do so by sending the following payload to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:

{
    "arm_mode": {
        "transaction": 99, // Transaction number (this must be the same as the keypad request `action_transaction`)
        "mode": "arm_all_zones" // Mode (this must be the same as the keypad request `action`)
    }
}

Valid mode values are disarm, arm_day_zones, arm_night_zones, arm_all_zones, invalid_code, not_ready, already_disarmed

The automation server must follow the notification with an actual change to the correct arm mode. For the example above, the server should respond with exit_delay, count the elapsed time (e.g 30 secs), then change mode again to arm_all_zones (see "Arming/Disarming from the server" section above)

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Action code (text)

Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action transaction (numeric)

Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_transaction property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action zone (text)

Alarm zone. Default value 23. Value can be found in the published state on the action_zone property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: disarm, arm_day_zones, arm_night_zones, arm_all_zones, exit_delay, emergency.