Develco KEYZB-110

Model KEYZB-110 Vendor Develco Description Keypad Exposes battery, battery_low, voltage, tamper, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, action, linkquality Picture White-label Frient KEPZB-110

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_transaction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Alarm zone. Default value 23. Value can be found in the published state on the action_zone property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: disarm , arm_day_zones , arm_night_zones , arm_all_zones , exit_delay , emergency .