Develco KEYZB-110

Model KEYZB-110 Vendor Develco Description Keypad Exposes battery_low, tamper, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, battery, voltage, action Picture White-label Frient KEPZB-110

To set arming mode publish the following payload to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set topic:

{ "arm_mode" : { "mode" : "arm_all_zones" } }

Valid mode values as per ZCL specifications are disarm , arm_day_zones , arm_night_zones , arm_all_zones , exit_delay , entry_delay , not_ready , in_alarm , arming_stay , arming_night , arming_away .

When an attempt to set arm mode is done on the keypad, Zigbee2MQTT will publish the following payload to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME :

{ "action" : "arm_all_zones" , "action_code" : "123" , "action_zone" : 23 , "action_transaction" : 99 }

The automation server must validate the request and send a notification to the keypad, confirming or denying the request.

Do so by sending the following payload to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "arm_mode" : { "transaction" : 99 , "mode" : "arm_all_zones" } }

Valid mode values are disarm , arm_day_zones , arm_night_zones , arm_all_zones , invalid_code , not_ready , already_disarmed

The automation server must follow the notification with an actual change to the correct arm mode. For the example above, the server should respond with exit_delay , count the elapsed time (e.g 30 secs), then change mode again to arm_all_zones (see "Arming/Disarming from the server" section above)

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_transaction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Alarm zone. Default value 23. Value can be found in the published state on the action_zone property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .