Zigbee2MQTT

Develco KEYZB-110

ModelKEYZB-110
VendorDevelco
DescriptionKeypad
Exposesbattery, battery_low, voltage, tamper, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, action, linkquality
PictureDevelco KEYZB-110
White-labelFrient KEPZB-110

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Action_code (text)

Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action_transaction (numeric)

Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_transaction property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action_zone (text)

Alarm zone. Default value 23. Value can be found in the published state on the action_zone property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: disarm, arm_day_zones, arm_night_zones, arm_all_zones, exit_delay, emergency.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.