Dawon DNS KB-HD100-ZB

ModelKB-HD100-ZB
VendorDawon DNS
DescriptionIOT Card holder
Exposescard, battery_low
PictureDawon DNS KB-HD100-ZB

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

Exposes

Card (binary)

Indicates if the card is inserted (= true) or not (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the card property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"card": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true card is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.