Zigbee2MQTT

Dawon DNS KB-HD100-ZB

ModelKB-HD100-ZB
VendorDawon DNS
DescriptionIOT Card holder
Exposescard, battery_low, linkquality
PictureDawon DNS KB-HD100-ZB

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

Exposes

Card (binary)

Indicates if the card is inserted (= true) or not (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the card property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"card": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true card is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.