Dawon DNS KB-HD100-ZB
|Model
|KB-HD100-ZB
|Vendor
|Dawon DNS
|Description
|IOT Card holder
|Exposes
|card, battery_low, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.
Exposes
Card (binary)
Indicates if the card is inserted (= true) or not (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
card property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"card": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true card is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.