Dawon DNS KB-HD100-ZB
|Model
|KB-HD100-ZB
|Vendor
|Dawon DNS
|Description
|IOT Card holder
|Exposes
|card, battery_low
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.
Exposes
Card (binary)
Indicates if the card is inserted (= true) or not (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
card property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"card": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true card is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.