Dawon DNS KB-HD100-ZB

Model KB-HD100-ZB Vendor Dawon DNS Description IOT Card holder Exposes card, battery_low Picture

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

Indicates if the card is inserted (= true) or not (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the card property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"card": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true card is ON, if false OFF.