# Dawon DNS KB-HD100-ZB

Model KB-HD100-ZB Vendor Dawon DNS Description IOT Card holder Exposes card, battery_low, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

Indicates if the card is inserted (= true) or not (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the card property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"card": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true card is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.