Model JY-GZ-01AQ Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara smart smoke detector Exposes smoke, smoke_density, smoke_density_dbm, selftest, test, buzzer, buzzer_manual_alarm, buzzer_manual_mute, heartbeat_indicator, linkage_alarm, linkage_alarm_state, battery, voltage, power_outage_count, linkquality Picture

# Adapter firmware

In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

Quickly press the button three times in a row. After this the device will automatically join.

Note: When you fail to pair a device, try replacing the battery, this could solve the problem.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smoke": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Value of smoke concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_density property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smoke_density": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Value of smoke concentration in dB/m. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_density_dbm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smoke_density_dbm": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is dB/m .

Starts the self-test process (checking the indicator light and buzzer work properly). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"selftest": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: selftest .

Self-test in progress. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

The buzzer can be muted and alarmed manually. During a smoke alarm, the buzzer can be manually muted for 80 seconds ("mute") and unmuted ("alarm"). The buzzer cannot be pre-muted, as this function only works during a smoke alarm. During the absence of a smoke alarm, the buzzer can be manually alarmed ("alarm") and disalarmed ("mute"). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"buzzer": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , alarm .

Buzzer alarmed (manually). Value can be found in the published state on the buzzer_manual_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"buzzer_manual_alarm": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true buzzer_manual_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Buzzer muted (manually). Value can be found in the published state on the buzzer_manual_mute property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"buzzer_manual_mute": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true buzzer_manual_mute is ON, if false OFF.

When this option is enabled then in the normal monitoring state, the green indicator light flashes every 60 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the heartbeat_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heartbeat_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heartbeat_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true heartbeat_indicator is ON, if false OFF.

When this option is enabled and a smoke alarm has occurred, then "linkage_alarm_state"=true, and when the smoke alarm has ended or the buzzer has been manually muted, then "linkage_alarm_state"=false. Value can be found in the published state on the linkage_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"linkage_alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"linkage_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true linkage_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

"linkage_alarm" is triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the linkage_alarm_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true linkage_alarm_state is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.