Xiaomi JTQJ-BF-01LM/BW
|Model
|JTQJ-BF-01LM/BW
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|MiJia gas leak detector
|Exposes
|gas, battery_low, tamper, sensitivity, gas_density, selftest, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi YTC4019RT
Notes
Pairing
Plug the device in and wait for around 5mins, while it performs its self-tests. A successful self-test is indicated by couple of beeps and a steady green led. Now the device is ready for pairing. To initiate pairing quickly press the button three times in a row.
Sensitivity
The sensitivity can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
{"sensitivity": "SENSITIVITY"} where
SENSITIVITY is one of the following values:
low,
medium,
high.
Self-test
A self-test can be trigged by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
{"selftest": ""}. If the selftest is executed successfully you will hear the device beep in 30 seconds.
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Sensitivity (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Gas_density (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_density property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Selftest (enum)
Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"selftest": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ``.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.