Xiaomi JTQJ-BF-01LM/BW

Model JTQJ-BF-01LM/BW Vendor Xiaomi Description MiJia gas leak detector Exposes gas, battery_low, tamper, sensitivity, gas_density, selftest, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi YTC4019RT

Plug the device in and wait for around 5mins, while it performs its self-tests. A successful self-test is indicated by couple of beeps and a steady green led. Now the device is ready for pairing. To initiate pairing quickly press the button three times in a row.

The sensitivity can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"sensitivity": "SENSITIVITY"} where SENSITIVITY is one of the following values: low , medium , high .

A self-test can be trigged by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"selftest": ""} . If the selftest is executed successfully you will hear the device beep in 30 seconds.

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Value can be found in the published state on the gas_density property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"selftest": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ``.