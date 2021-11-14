Model JT-BZ-01AQ/A Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara smart natural gas detector Exposes gas, gas_density, gas_sensitivity, selftest, test, buzzer, buzzer_manual_alarm, buzzer_manual_mute, linkage_alarm, linkage_alarm_state, state, power_outage_count, linkquality Picture

# Adapter firmware

In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

Quickly press the button three times in a row. After this the device will automatically join.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"gas": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Value of gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_density property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"gas_density": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is %LEL .

Gas concentration value at which an alarm is triggered ("10%LEL" is more sensitive than "15%LEL"). Value can be found in the published state on the gas_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"gas_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gas_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 10%LEL , 15%LEL .

Starts the self-test process (checking the indicator light and buzzer work properly). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"selftest": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: selftest .

Self-test in progress. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

The buzzer can be muted and alarmed manually. During a gas alarm, the buzzer can be manually muted for 10 minutes ("mute"), but cannot be unmuted manually before this timeout expires. The buzzer cannot be pre-muted, as this function only works during a gas alarm. During the absence of a gas alarm, the buzzer can be manually alarmed ("alarm") and disalarmed ("mute"). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"buzzer": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , alarm .

Buzzer alarmed (manually). Value can be found in the published state on the buzzer_manual_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"buzzer_manual_alarm": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true buzzer_manual_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Buzzer muted (manually). Value can be found in the published state on the buzzer_manual_mute property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"buzzer_manual_mute": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true buzzer_manual_mute is ON, if false OFF.

When this option is enabled and a gas alarm has occurred, then "linkage_alarm_state"=true, and when the gas alarm has ended or the buzzer has been manually muted, then "linkage_alarm_state"=false. Value can be found in the published state on the linkage_alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"linkage_alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"linkage_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true linkage_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

"linkage_alarm" is triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the linkage_alarm_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true linkage_alarm_state is ON, if false OFF.

"Preparation" or "work" (measurement of the gas concentration value and triggering of an alarm are only performed in the "work" state). Value can be found in the published state on the state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals preparation state is ON, if work OFF.

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.