Xiaomi JT-BZ-01AQ/A
|Model
|JT-BZ-01AQ/A
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara smart natural gas detector
|Exposes
|gas, gas_density, gas_sensitivity, selftest, test, buzzer, buzzer_manual_alarm, buzzer_manual_mute, linkage_alarm, linkage_alarm_state, state, power_outage_count, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Adapter firmware
In order for this device to work, at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:
- CC2530/CC2531:
20211115
- CC1352/CC2652:
20211114
- CC2538:
20211222
- Conbee II:
0x26720700
Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.
Pairing
Quickly press the button three times in a row. After this the device will automatically join.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"gas": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Gas_density (numeric)
Value of gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_density property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"gas_density": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%LEL.
Gas_sensitivity (enum)
Gas concentration value at which an alarm is triggered ("10%LEL" is more sensitive than "15%LEL"). Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"gas_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gas_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
10%LEL,
15%LEL.
Selftest (enum)
Starts the self-test process (checking the indicator light and buzzer work properly). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"selftest": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
selftest.
Test (binary)
Self-test in progress. Value can be found in the published state on the
test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true test is ON, if
false OFF.
Buzzer (enum)
The buzzer can be muted and alarmed manually. During a gas alarm, the buzzer can be manually muted for 10 minutes ("mute"), but cannot be unmuted manually before this timeout expires. The buzzer cannot be pre-muted, as this function only works during a gas alarm. During the absence of a gas alarm, the buzzer can be manually alarmed ("alarm") and disalarmed ("mute"). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"buzzer": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
alarm.
Buzzer_manual_alarm (binary)
Buzzer alarmed (manually). Value can be found in the published state on the
buzzer_manual_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"buzzer_manual_alarm": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true buzzer_manual_alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Buzzer_manual_mute (binary)
Buzzer muted (manually). Value can be found in the published state on the
buzzer_manual_mute property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"buzzer_manual_mute": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true buzzer_manual_mute is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkage_alarm (binary)
When this option is enabled and a gas alarm has occurred, then "linkage_alarm_state"=true, and when the gas alarm has ended or the buzzer has been manually muted, then "linkage_alarm_state"=false. Value can be found in the published state on the
linkage_alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"linkage_alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"linkage_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true linkage_alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkage_alarm_state (binary)
"linkage_alarm" is triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the
linkage_alarm_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true linkage_alarm_state is ON, if
false OFF.
State (binary)
"Preparation" or "work" (measurement of the gas concentration value and triggering of an alarm are only performed in the "work" state). Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
preparation state is ON, if
work OFF.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_outage_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.