Tuya HY607W-3A
|Model
|HY607W-3A
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint), mode_state, force_manual_mode, state, running_state
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Mode state (enum)
Show only thermostat state. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
auto,
manual,
hybrid.
Force manual mode (enum)
Set thermostat state to manual (no other state changes work). Value can be found in the published state on the
force_manual_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"force_manual_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
manual.
State (binary)
ON/OFF thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Running state (enum)
State of heating. Value can be found in the published state on the
running_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
idle,
heat.