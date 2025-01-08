Tuya HY607W-3A

ModelHY607W-3A
VendorTuya
DescriptionThermostat
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint), mode_state, force_manual_mode, state, running_state
Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Mode state (enum)

Show only thermostat state. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: auto, manual, hybrid.

Force manual mode (enum)

Set thermostat state to manual (no other state changes work). Value can be found in the published state on the force_manual_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"force_manual_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: manual.

State (binary)

ON/OFF thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Running state (enum)

State of heating. Value can be found in the published state on the running_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: idle, heat.