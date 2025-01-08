Tuya HY607W-3A

Model HY607W-3A Vendor Tuya Description Thermostat Exposes climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint), mode_state, force_manual_mode, state, running_state Picture

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Show only thermostat state. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: auto , manual , hybrid .

Set thermostat state to manual (no other state changes work). Value can be found in the published state on the force_manual_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"force_manual_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: manual .

ON/OFF thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.