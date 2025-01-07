THALEOS HY368

Model HY368 Vendor THALEOS Description Radiator valve with thermostat Exposes child_lock, switch (state), window_open, battery_low, position, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state), away_preset_days, boost_time, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, force, max_temperature, min_temperature, away_preset_temperature, week, workdays_schedule, holidays_schedule Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Window open?. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true window open is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the valve_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_detection": "ON"} , {"valve_detection": "OFF"} or {"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , local_temperature_calibration , preset , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device, in the heat mode the TS0601 will remain continuously heating, i.e. it does not regulate to the desired temperature. If you want TRV to properly regulate the temperature you need to use mode auto instead setting the desired temperature.. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat , auto , off . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

system_mode : Mode of this device, in the heat mode the TS0601 will remain continuously heating, i.e. it does not regulate to the desired temperature. If you want TRV to properly regulate the temperature you need to use mode auto instead setting the desired temperature.. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat , auto , off . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: schedule , manual , boost , complex , comfort , eco , away . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 0.5 .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the auto_lock property (value is AUTO or MANUAL ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_lock": "AUTO"} , {"auto_lock": "MANUAL"} or {"auto_lock": "undefined"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the away_mode property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": "ON"} , {"away_mode": "OFF"} or {"away_mode": "undefined"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Away preset days. Value can be found in the published state on the away_preset_days property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_preset_days": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Boost time. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900 . The unit of this value is s .

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Force the valve position. Value can be found in the published state on the force property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"force": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , open , close .

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 16 and the maximum value is 70 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

Away preset temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the away_preset_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_preset_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Week format user for schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the week property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"week": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 5+2 , 6+1 , 7 .

Workdays schedule, 6 entries max, example: "00:20/5°C 01:20/5°C 6:59/15°C 18:00/5°C 20:00/5°C 23:30/5°C". Value can be found in the published state on the workdays_schedule property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"workdays_schedule": NEW_VALUE} .