TuYa HY08WE

Model HY08WE Vendor Tuya Description Wall-mount thermostat Exposes climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "2000". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .