Brennenstuhl HT CZ 01
|Model
|HT CZ 01
|Vendor
|Brennenstuhl
|Description
|Radiator thermostat
|Exposes
|lock (state), switch (state), battery, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Child lock (lock)
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Valve detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
valve_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_detection": "ON"},
{"valve_detection": "OFF"} or
{"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.