Brennenstuhl HT CZ 01

ModelHT CZ 01
VendorBrennenstuhl
DescriptionRadiator thermostat
Exposeslock (state), switch (state), battery, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality
PictureBrennenstuhl HT CZ 01

Exposes

Child lock (lock)

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Window detection (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"}, {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Valve detection (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the valve_detection property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_detection": "ON"}, {"valve_detection": "OFF"} or {"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.