Brennenstuhl HT CZ 01

Model HT CZ 01 Vendor Brennenstuhl Description Radiator thermostat Exposes lock (state), switch (state), battery, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality Picture

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the valve_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_detection": "ON"} , {"valve_detection": "OFF"} or {"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.