Heimgard Technologies HT-SLM-3

ModelHT-SLM-3
VendorHeimgard Technologies
DescriptionEntry (PIN/RFID) door lock
Exposeslock (state, lock_state), pin_code, battery, sound_volume
PictureHeimgard Technologies HT-SLM-3

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • identify_timeout: Sets duration of identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long device would flash). Value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

  • expose_pin: Expose pin of this lock in the published payload (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked, locked, unlocked.

Pin code (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "user_type": VALUE, "user_enabled": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pin_code": ""}.

  • user (numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for
  • user_type (enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values: unrestricted, year_day_schedule, week_day_schedule, master, non_access
  • user_enabled (binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values: true or false
  • pin_code (numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode to null to clear

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Sound volume (enum)

Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the sound_volume property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound_volume": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: silent_mode, low_volume, high_volume.