Heimgard Technologies HT-MOT-2

ModelHT-MOT-2
VendorHeimgard Technologies
DescriptionMotion sensor
Exposesbattery, tamper, occupancy
PictureHeimgard Technologies HT-MOT-2

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • identify_timeout: Sets duration of identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long device would flash). Value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.