Heimgard Technologies HT-MOT-2

Model HT-MOT-2 Vendor Heimgard Technologies Description Motion sensor Exposes battery, tamper, occupancy Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets duration of identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long device would flash). Value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.