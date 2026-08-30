ETOP HT-10

Model HT-10 Vendor ETOP Description Radiator valve Exposes battery_low, child_lock, switch (state), climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "2000". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the away_mode property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": "ON"} , {"away_mode": "OFF"} or {"away_mode": "undefined"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .