ETOP HT-08

ModelHT-08
VendorETOP
DescriptionWall-mount thermostat
Exposeschild_lock, switch (state), climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state)
PictureETOP HT-08

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "2000". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Away mode (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the away_mode property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": "ON"}, {"away_mode": "OFF"} or {"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, auto. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.