Zigbee2MQTT

ETOP HT-08

ModelHT-08
VendorETOP
DescriptionWall-mount thermostat
Exposeslock (state), switch (state), climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality
PictureETOP HT-08

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the away_mode property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": "ON"}, {"away_mode": "OFF"} or {"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, auto. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.