ETOP HT-08
|Model
|HT-08
|Vendor
|ETOP
|Description
|Wall-mount thermostat
|Exposes
|lock (state), switch (state), climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
away_mode property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_mode": "ON"},
{"away_mode": "OFF"} or
{"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
auto. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.