ROOME HSC1-WD-0

Model HSC1-WD-0 Vendor ROOME Description Door or window contact switch Exposes contact, battery_low, tamper, linkquality Picture

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.