Heiman HS9MS-E

ModelHS9MS-E
VendorHeiman
DescriptionSmart motion sensor
Exposesoccupancy, tamper, battery_low, battery, camera_test_trigger, camera_active_trigger, ambient_light, wifi_ssid, wifi_password, wifi_ssid_candidate, wifi_password_candidate, server_url, server_url_candidate, picture_quantity, picture_quality, sensor_armed, wifi_status, wifi_candidate_status, server_status, server_candidate_status, camera_ready, wifi_rssi
PictureHeiman HS9MS-E

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Camera test trigger (enum)

Trigger camera and wifi/server connection test.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"camera_test_trigger": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: test.

Camera active trigger (enum)

Trigger the camera to take a picture.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"camera_active_trigger": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: active.

Ambient light (numeric)

ambient illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the ambient_light property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ambient_light": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Lx.

Wifi ssid (text)

Current WiFi SSID. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_ssid property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_ssid": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_ssid": NEW_VALUE}.

Wifi password (text)

Current WiFi Password. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_password property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_password": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_password": NEW_VALUE}.

Wifi ssid candidate (text)

Candidate WiFi SSID. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_ssid_candidate property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_ssid_candidate": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_ssid_candidate": NEW_VALUE}.

Wifi password candidate (text)

Candidate WiFi Password. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_password_candidate property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_password_candidate": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_password_candidate": NEW_VALUE}.

Server url (text)

Current Server URL. Value can be found in the published state on the server_url property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"server_url": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"server_url": NEW_VALUE}.

Server url candidate (text)

Candidate WiFi Server URL. Value can be found in the published state on the server_url_candidate property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"server_url_candidate": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"server_url_candidate": NEW_VALUE}.

Picture quantity (numeric)

picture quantity. Value can be found in the published state on the picture_quantity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"picture_quantity": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"picture_quantity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20.

Picture quality (numeric)

picture quality. Value can be found in the published state on the picture_quality property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"picture_quality": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"picture_quality": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Sensor armed (binary)

armed. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_armed property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_armed": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_armed": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals Armed sensor armed is ON, if Disarmed OFF.

Wifi status (enum)

wifi status. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unconfigurated, unconnected, connected, connection_timeout.

Wifi candidate status (enum)

wifi candidate status. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_candidate_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_candidate_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unconfigurated, unconnected, connected, connection_timeout.

Server status (enum)

server status. Value can be found in the published state on the server_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"server_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unconfigurated, unconnected, connected, api_timeout.

Server candidate status (enum)

server candidate status. Value can be found in the published state on the server_candidate_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"server_candidate_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unconfigurated, unconnected, connected, api_timeout.

Camera ready (enum)

wifi candidate status. Value can be found in the published state on the camera_ready property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"camera_ready": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unavailable, low_power, normal, advanced.

Wifi rssi (numeric)

wifi rssi. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_rssi property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_rssi": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_rssi": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -127 and the maximum value is 127.