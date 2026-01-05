Heiman HS9MS-E

Model HS9MS-E Vendor Heiman Description Smart motion sensor Exposes occupancy, tamper, battery_low, battery, camera_test_trigger, camera_active_trigger, ambient_light, wifi_ssid, wifi_password, wifi_ssid_candidate, wifi_password_candidate, server_url, server_url_candidate, picture_quantity, picture_quality, sensor_armed, wifi_status, wifi_candidate_status, server_status, server_candidate_status, camera_ready, wifi_rssi Picture

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Trigger camera and wifi/server connection test.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"camera_test_trigger": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: test .

Trigger the camera to take a picture.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"camera_active_trigger": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: active .

ambient illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the ambient_light property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ambient_light": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Lx .

Current WiFi SSID. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_ssid property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_ssid": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_ssid": NEW_VALUE} .

Current WiFi Password. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_password property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_password": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_password": NEW_VALUE} .

Candidate WiFi SSID. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_ssid_candidate property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_ssid_candidate": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_ssid_candidate": NEW_VALUE} .

Candidate WiFi Password. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_password_candidate property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_password_candidate": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi_password_candidate": NEW_VALUE} .

Current Server URL. Value can be found in the published state on the server_url property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"server_url": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"server_url": NEW_VALUE} .

Candidate WiFi Server URL. Value can be found in the published state on the server_url_candidate property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"server_url_candidate": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"server_url_candidate": NEW_VALUE} .

picture quantity. Value can be found in the published state on the picture_quantity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"picture_quantity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"picture_quantity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .

picture quality. Value can be found in the published state on the picture_quality property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"picture_quality": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"picture_quality": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

armed. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_armed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_armed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_armed": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals Armed sensor armed is ON, if Disarmed OFF.

wifi status. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unconfigurated , unconnected , connected , connection_timeout .

wifi candidate status. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi_candidate_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi_candidate_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unconfigurated , unconnected , connected , connection_timeout .

server status. Value can be found in the published state on the server_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"server_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unconfigurated , unconnected , connected , api_timeout .

server candidate status. Value can be found in the published state on the server_candidate_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"server_candidate_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unconfigurated , unconnected , connected , api_timeout .

wifi candidate status. Value can be found in the published state on the camera_ready property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"camera_ready": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unavailable , low_power , normal , advanced .