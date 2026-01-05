Heiman HS9MS-E
|Model
|HS9MS-E
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|Smart motion sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, tamper, battery_low, battery, camera_test_trigger, camera_active_trigger, ambient_light, wifi_ssid, wifi_password, wifi_ssid_candidate, wifi_password_candidate, server_url, server_url_candidate, picture_quantity, picture_quality, sensor_armed, wifi_status, wifi_candidate_status, server_status, server_candidate_status, camera_ready, wifi_rssi
|Picture
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Camera test trigger (enum)
Trigger camera and wifi/server connection test.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"camera_test_trigger": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
test.
Camera active trigger (enum)
Trigger the camera to take a picture.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"camera_active_trigger": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
active.
Ambient light (numeric)
ambient illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
ambient_light property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ambient_light": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Lx.
Wifi ssid (text)
Current WiFi SSID. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi_ssid property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_ssid": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wifi_ssid": NEW_VALUE}.
Wifi password (text)
Current WiFi Password. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi_password property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_password": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wifi_password": NEW_VALUE}.
Wifi ssid candidate (text)
Candidate WiFi SSID. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi_ssid_candidate property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_ssid_candidate": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wifi_ssid_candidate": NEW_VALUE}.
Wifi password candidate (text)
Candidate WiFi Password. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi_password_candidate property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_password_candidate": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wifi_password_candidate": NEW_VALUE}.
Server url (text)
Current Server URL. Value can be found in the published state on the
server_url property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"server_url": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"server_url": NEW_VALUE}.
Server url candidate (text)
Candidate WiFi Server URL. Value can be found in the published state on the
server_url_candidate property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"server_url_candidate": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"server_url_candidate": NEW_VALUE}.
Picture quantity (numeric)
picture quantity. Value can be found in the published state on the
picture_quantity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"picture_quantity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"picture_quantity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
Picture quality (numeric)
picture quality. Value can be found in the published state on the
picture_quality property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"picture_quality": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"picture_quality": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Sensor armed (binary)
armed. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_armed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor_armed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_armed": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
Armed sensor armed is ON, if
Disarmed OFF.
Wifi status (enum)
wifi status. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unconfigurated,
unconnected,
connected,
connection_timeout.
Wifi candidate status (enum)
wifi candidate status. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi_candidate_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_candidate_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unconfigurated,
unconnected,
connected,
connection_timeout.
Server status (enum)
server status. Value can be found in the published state on the
server_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"server_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unconfigurated,
unconnected,
connected,
api_timeout.
Server candidate status (enum)
server candidate status. Value can be found in the published state on the
server_candidate_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"server_candidate_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unconfigurated,
unconnected,
connected,
api_timeout.
Camera ready (enum)
wifi candidate status. Value can be found in the published state on the
camera_ready property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"camera_ready": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unavailable,
low_power,
normal,
advanced.
Wifi rssi (numeric)
wifi rssi. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi_rssi property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi_rssi": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wifi_rssi": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-127 and the maximum value is
127.