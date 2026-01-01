Heiman HS2WD-EF

Model HS2WD-EF Vendor Heiman Description Smart siren Exposes battery, max_duration, warning Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Max duration of Siren. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1800 . The unit of this value is s .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE, "mode": VALUE}}