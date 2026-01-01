Heiman HS2WD-EF

ModelHS2WD-EF
VendorHeiman
DescriptionSmart siren
Exposesbattery, max_duration, warning
PictureHeiman HS2WD-EF

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Max duration (numeric)

Max duration of Siren. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1800. The unit of this value is s.

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE, "mode": VALUE}}

  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning(sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency