Heiman HS2WD-EF
|Model
|HS2WD-EF
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|Smart siren
|Exposes
|battery, max_duration, warning
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Max duration (numeric)
Max duration of Siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1800. The unit of this value is
s.
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE, "mode": VALUE}}
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
mode(enum): Mode of the warning(sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency