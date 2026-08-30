Heiman HS2WD-E
|Model
|HS2WD-E
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|Smart siren
|Exposes
|battery, warning, max_duration
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Push the included pin in the small hole on the case of the device and hold for ~5 seconds until the LED starts flashing.
Triggering the alarm
The alarm can be trigged by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set message
{"warning": {"duration": 10, "mode": "emergency", "strobe": false}}.
Where:
duration: the number of seconds the alarm will be on (max is 1800 seconds)
mode:
stopor
emergency
strobe:
trueor
falsewill let the strobe flash once during the alarm
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE, "mode": VALUE}}
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
emergency
Max duration (numeric)
Maximum time that the alarm will be active. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65534. The unit of this value is
s.