HEIMAN HS2WD-E
|Model
|HS2WD-E
|Vendor
|HEIMAN
|Description
|Smart siren
|Exposes
|battery, warning, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Triggering the alarm
The alarm can be trigged by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set message
{"warning": {"duration": 10, "mode": "emergency", "strobe": false}}.
Where:
duration: the number of seconds the alarm will be on (max is 1800 seconds)
mode:
stopor
emergency
strobe:
trueor
falsewill let the strobe flash once during the alarm
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe_level(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.