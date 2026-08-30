Heiman HS2WD-E

ModelHS2WD-E
VendorHeiman
DescriptionSmart siren
Exposesbattery, warning, max_duration
PictureHeiman HS2WD-E

Notes

Pairing

Push the included pin in the small hole on the case of the device and hold for ~5 seconds until the LED starts flashing.

Triggering the alarm

The alarm can be trigged by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set message {"warning": {"duration": 10, "mode": "emergency", "strobe": false}}.

Where:

  • duration: the number of seconds the alarm will be on (max is 1800 seconds)
  • mode: stop or emergency
  • strobe: true or false will let the strobe flash once during the alarm

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE, "mode": VALUE}}

  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, emergency

Max duration (numeric)

Maximum time that the alarm will be active. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534. The unit of this value is s.