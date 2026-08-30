HEIMAN HS2WD-E

Model HS2WD-E Vendor Heiman Description Smart siren Exposes battery, warning, max_duration Picture

Push the included pin in the small hole on the case of the device and hold for ~5 seconds until the LED starts flashing.

The alarm can be trigged by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set message {"warning": {"duration": 10, "mode": "emergency", "strobe": false}} .

Where:

duration : the number of seconds the alarm will be on (max is 1800 seconds)

: the number of seconds the alarm will be on (max is 1800 seconds) mode : stop or emergency

: or strobe : true or false will let the strobe flash once during the alarm

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE, "mode": VALUE}}

strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false

(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: or strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10

(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10 duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , emergency