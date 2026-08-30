Heiman HS2TD
|Model
|HS2TD
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|Smart 3 in 1 door sensor
|Exposes
|battery, identify, temperature, humidity, contact, battery_low, alarm_indicator, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, dew_point, vpd, thi, heat_index, reported_packages, rejoin_count, reboot_count
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Contact (binary)
Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm indicator (binary)
Enable/disable the indicator on product. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm indicator is ON, if
false OFF.
Temperature offset (numeric)
used for temperature offset, unit: ℃. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-15 and the maximum value is
15.
Humidity offset (numeric)
used for humidity offset, unit: RH%. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-15 and the maximum value is
15.
Dew point (numeric)
Dew point. Value can be found in the published state on the
dew_point property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dew_point": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Vpd (numeric)
Saturated vapor pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
vpd property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"vpd": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Thi (numeric)
Temperature humidity index. Value can be found in the published state on the
thi property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"thi": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Heat index (numeric)
Heat index. Value can be found in the published state on the
heat_index property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"heat_index": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Reported packages (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many zigbee packages has the reported in a day.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reported_packages property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reported_packages": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.
Rejoin count (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rejoined to zigbee network.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rejoin_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rejoin_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.
Reboot count (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rebooted.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reboot_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reboot_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.