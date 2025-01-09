Heiman HS2SA-1

ModelHS2SA-1
VendorHeiman
DescriptionPhotoelectric Smoke Alarm
Exposessmoke, battery, battery_state, silence, self_test
PictureHeiman HS2SA-1

Exposes

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Silence (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON silence is ON, if OFF OFF.

Self test (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, check_success, check_failure.