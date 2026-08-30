Heiman HS2NLV
|Model
|HS2NLV
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|Smart notifier
|Exposes
|identify, light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup, color_hs), power_on_behavior, temperature, humidity, light_effect, light_speed, light_intensity, light_palette, light_options, light_effect_count, light_pixel_count, sound_volume, language, room, floor, voice, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, reported_packages, rejoin_count, reboot_count
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
color_sync: When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_temp,
color_temp_startup,
color_hs.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
153and
500, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warm,
warmest.
color_temp_startup: To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp_startup": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
153and
500, the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp_startup": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warm,
warmest,
previous.
color_hs: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}}(e.g.
{"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}}). To read the hue/saturation send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:
- HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}}or
{"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}}
- HSV space (hue, saturation, value):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}}or
{"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}}
- HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness)
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}}or
{"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}
- HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness):
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
"color_temp_move": 60, // Starts moving color temperature up at 60 units per second
"color_temp_move": -40, // Starts moving color temperature down at 40 units per second
"color_temp_move": "stop", // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_move": "release", // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_move": 0, // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_move": "up", // Move to warmer color temperature at default rate
"color_temp_move": 1, // Move to warmer color temperature at default rate
"color_temp_move": "down", // Move to cooler color temperature at default rate
"color_temp_move": {"rate": 30, "minimum": 150, "maximum": 500}, // Move with custom rate and constraints
"color_temp_step": 99, // Increase color temperature by 99
"hue_move": 40, // Starts moving hue up at 40 units per second, will endlessly loop (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
"hue_step": -90, // Decrease hue by 90 (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
"saturation_move": -55, // Starts moving saturation down at -55 units per second (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
"saturation_step": 66, // Increase saturation by 66 (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
}
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Light effect (enum)
Light effect. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_effect property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_effect": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
solid,
blink,
breathe,
wipe,
wipe_random,
random_colors,
sweep,
dynamic,
colorloop,
rainbow,
scan,
dual_scan,
fade,
theater,
theater_rainbow,
running,
saw,
twinkle,
dissolve,
dissolve_random,
sparkle,
dark_sparkle,
sparkle_plus,
strobe,
strobe_rainbow,
mega_strobe,
blink_rainbow,
android,
chase,
chase_random,
chase_rainbow,
chase_flash,
chase_flash_random,
rainbow_runner,
colorful,
traffic_light,
sweep_random,
running_2,
aurora,
stream,
scanner,
comet,
fireworks,
rain,
tetrix,
fire_flicker,
gradient,
loading,
rolling_balls,
fairy,
two_dots,
fairy_twinkle,
running_dual,
image,
tricolor_chase,
tricolor_wipe,
tricolor_fade,
lightning,
icu,
multi_comet,
dual_scanner,
random_chase,
oscillate,
pride_2015,
juggle,
palette,
fire_2012,
colorwaves,
bpm,
fill_noise,
noise_1,
noise_2,
noise_3,
noise_4,
color_twinkle,
lake,
meteor,
copy,
railway,
ripple,
twinklefox,
twinklecat,
halloween_eyes,
static_pattern,
tri_static_pattern,
spots,
spots_fade,
glitter,
candle,
starburst,
exploding_fireworks,
bouncing_balls,
sinelon,
sinelon_dual,
sinelon_rainbow,
popcorn,
drip,
plasma,
percent,
ripple_rainbow,
heartbeat,
pacifica,
candle_multi,
solid_glitter,
sunrise,
phased,
twinkleup,
noisepal,
sinewave,
phased_noise,
flow,
chunchun,
dancing_shadows,
washing_machine,
2d_plasma_rotozoom,
blends,
tv_simulator,
dynamic_smooth,
2d_spaceships,
2d_crazy_bees,
2d_ghost_rider,
2d_blobs,
2d_scroll_text,
2d_drift_rose,
2d_distortion_waves,
2d_soap,
2d_octopus,
2d_waving_cell,
pixels,
pixelwave,
juggles,
matripix,
gravimeter,
plasmoid,
puddles,
midnoise,
noisemeter,
freqwave,
freqmatrix,
2d_geq,
waterfall,
freqpixels,
binmap,
noisefire,
puddlepeak,
noisemove,
2d_noise,
perlinmove,
ripplepeak,
2d_firenoise,
2d_squared_swirl,
pacman,
2d_dna,
2d_matrix,
2d_metaballs,
freqmap,
gravcenter,
gravcentric,
gravfreq,
dj_light,
2d_funky_plank,
shimmer,
2d_pulser,
blurz,
2d_drift,
2d_waverly,
2d_sun_radiation,
2d_colored_bursts,
2d_julia,
reserved_169,
reserved_170,
reserved_171,
2d_game_of_life,
2d_tartan,
2d_polar_lights,
2d_swirl,
2d_lissajous,
2d_frizzles,
2d_plasma_ball,
flow_stripe,
2d_hiphotic,
2d_sin_dots,
2d_dna_spiral,
2d_black_hole,
wavesins,
rocktaves,
2d_akemi,
particle_volcano,
particle_fire,
particle_fireworks,
particle_vortex,
particle_perlin,
particle_pit,
particle_box,
particle_attractor,
particle_impact,
particle_waterfall,
particle_spray,
particles_geq,
particle_center_geq,
particle_ghost_rider,
particle_blobs,
ps_drip,
ps_pinball,
ps_dancing_shadows,
ps_fireworks_1d,
ps_sparkler,
ps_hourglass,
ps_1d_spray,
ps_balance,
ps_chase,
ps_starburst,
ps_1d_geq,
ps_fire_1d,
ps_1d_sonic_stream,
ps_1d_sonic_boom,
ps_1d_springy,
particle_galaxy,
color_clouds,
slow_transition.
Light speed (numeric)
Light effect speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Light intensity (numeric)
Light effect intensity. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_intensity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_intensity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_intensity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Light palette (numeric)
Light effect palette. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_palette property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_palette": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_palette": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Light options (numeric)
Light effect options bitmap. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_options property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_options": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_options": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Light effect count (numeric)
Number of available light effects. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_effect_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_effect_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
200.
Light pixel count (numeric)
Number of light pixels. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_pixel_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_pixel_count": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_pixel_count": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000.
Sound volume (numeric)
Sound volume. Value can be found in the published state on the
sound_volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sound_volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Language (enum)
Device language. Value can be found in the published state on the
language property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"language": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"language": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
english,
german,
french,
italian,
spanish.
Room (enum)
Device room location. Value can be found in the published state on the
room property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"room": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
no_location,
attic,
basement,
bedroom,
child_room,
den,
dining_room,
entryway,
family_room,
guest_bedroom,
hallway,
kitchen,
living_room,
master_bedroom,
office,
utility_room,
other_room.
Floor (enum)
Device floor location. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
no_floor,
ground_floor,
first_floor,
second_floor,
third_floor,
fourth_floor.
Voice (enum)
Play a device voice prompt. Value can be found in the published state on the
voice property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voice": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"voice": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unset,
boot_ready,
test_intro,
smoke_warning,
smoke_silenced,
co_warning,
co_silenced,
smoke_cannot_be_silenced,
co_cannot_be_silenced,
low_battery,
smoke_sensor_malfunction,
co_sensor_open_circuit,
co_sensor_short_circuit,
end_of_life,
room_selection_instructions,
floor_selection_instructions,
room_saved,
floor_saved,
no_room_saved,
no_floor_saved,
language_change,
selected,
evacuate,
count_five,
count_four,
count_three,
count_two,
count_one,
communication_mode_matter,
communication_mode_zigbee,
network_joined,
network_join_failed,
language_set.
Temperature offset (numeric)
used for temperature offset, unit: ℃. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-15 and the maximum value is
15.
Humidity offset (numeric)
used for humidity offset, unit: RH%. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-15 and the maximum value is
15.
Reported packages (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many zigbee packages has the reported in a day.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reported_packages property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reported_packages": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.
Rejoin count (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rejoined to zigbee network.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rejoin_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rejoin_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.
Reboot count (numeric)
for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rebooted.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reboot_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reboot_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60000.