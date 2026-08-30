Heiman HS2NLV

Model HS2NLV Vendor Heiman Description Smart notifier Exposes identify, light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup, color_hs), power_on_behavior, temperature, humidity, light_effect, light_speed, light_intensity, light_palette, light_options, light_effect_count, light_pixel_count, sound_volume, language, room, floor, voice, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, reported_packages, rejoin_count, reboot_count Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_temp , color_temp_startup , color_hs .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

color_temp : To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 153 and 500 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest .

color_temp_startup : To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp_startup": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 153 and 500 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp_startup": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest , previous .

color_hs : To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}} ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via: HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}} HSV space (hue, saturation, value): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}} HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness) {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}



When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 "color_temp_move" : 60 , "color_temp_move" : - 40 , "color_temp_move" : "stop" , "color_temp_move" : "release" , "color_temp_move" : 0 , "color_temp_move" : "up" , "color_temp_move" : 1 , "color_temp_move" : "down" , "color_temp_move" : { "rate" : 30 , "minimum" : 150 , "maximum" : 500 } , "color_temp_step" : 99 , "hue_move" : 40 , "hue_step" : - 90 , "saturation_move" : - 55 , "saturation_step" : 66 , }

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Light effect. Value can be found in the published state on the light_effect property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_effect": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_effect": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: solid , blink , breathe , wipe , wipe_random , random_colors , sweep , dynamic , colorloop , rainbow , scan , dual_scan , fade , theater , theater_rainbow , running , saw , twinkle , dissolve , dissolve_random , sparkle , dark_sparkle , sparkle_plus , strobe , strobe_rainbow , mega_strobe , blink_rainbow , android , chase , chase_random , chase_rainbow , chase_flash , chase_flash_random , rainbow_runner , colorful , traffic_light , sweep_random , running_2 , aurora , stream , scanner , comet , fireworks , rain , tetrix , fire_flicker , gradient , loading , rolling_balls , fairy , two_dots , fairy_twinkle , running_dual , image , tricolor_chase , tricolor_wipe , tricolor_fade , lightning , icu , multi_comet , dual_scanner , random_chase , oscillate , pride_2015 , juggle , palette , fire_2012 , colorwaves , bpm , fill_noise , noise_1 , noise_2 , noise_3 , noise_4 , color_twinkle , lake , meteor , copy , railway , ripple , twinklefox , twinklecat , halloween_eyes , static_pattern , tri_static_pattern , spots , spots_fade , glitter , candle , starburst , exploding_fireworks , bouncing_balls , sinelon , sinelon_dual , sinelon_rainbow , popcorn , drip , plasma , percent , ripple_rainbow , heartbeat , pacifica , candle_multi , solid_glitter , sunrise , phased , twinkleup , noisepal , sinewave , phased_noise , flow , chunchun , dancing_shadows , washing_machine , 2d_plasma_rotozoom , blends , tv_simulator , dynamic_smooth , 2d_spaceships , 2d_crazy_bees , 2d_ghost_rider , 2d_blobs , 2d_scroll_text , 2d_drift_rose , 2d_distortion_waves , 2d_soap , 2d_octopus , 2d_waving_cell , pixels , pixelwave , juggles , matripix , gravimeter , plasmoid , puddles , midnoise , noisemeter , freqwave , freqmatrix , 2d_geq , waterfall , freqpixels , binmap , noisefire , puddlepeak , noisemove , 2d_noise , perlinmove , ripplepeak , 2d_firenoise , 2d_squared_swirl , pacman , 2d_dna , 2d_matrix , 2d_metaballs , freqmap , gravcenter , gravcentric , gravfreq , dj_light , 2d_funky_plank , shimmer , 2d_pulser , blurz , 2d_drift , 2d_waverly , 2d_sun_radiation , 2d_colored_bursts , 2d_julia , reserved_169 , reserved_170 , reserved_171 , 2d_game_of_life , 2d_tartan , 2d_polar_lights , 2d_swirl , 2d_lissajous , 2d_frizzles , 2d_plasma_ball , flow_stripe , 2d_hiphotic , 2d_sin_dots , 2d_dna_spiral , 2d_black_hole , wavesins , rocktaves , 2d_akemi , particle_volcano , particle_fire , particle_fireworks , particle_vortex , particle_perlin , particle_pit , particle_box , particle_attractor , particle_impact , particle_waterfall , particle_spray , particles_geq , particle_center_geq , particle_ghost_rider , particle_blobs , ps_drip , ps_pinball , ps_dancing_shadows , ps_fireworks_1d , ps_sparkler , ps_hourglass , ps_1d_spray , ps_balance , ps_chase , ps_starburst , ps_1d_geq , ps_fire_1d , ps_1d_sonic_stream , ps_1d_sonic_boom , ps_1d_springy , particle_galaxy , color_clouds , slow_transition .

Light effect speed. Value can be found in the published state on the light_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Light effect intensity. Value can be found in the published state on the light_intensity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_intensity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_intensity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Light effect palette. Value can be found in the published state on the light_palette property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_palette": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_palette": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Light effect options bitmap. Value can be found in the published state on the light_options property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_options": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_options": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Number of available light effects. Value can be found in the published state on the light_effect_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_effect_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 200 .

Number of light pixels. Value can be found in the published state on the light_pixel_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_pixel_count": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_pixel_count": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 .

Sound volume. Value can be found in the published state on the sound_volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound_volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Device language. Value can be found in the published state on the language property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"language": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"language": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: english , german , french , italian , spanish .

Device room location. Value can be found in the published state on the room property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"room": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: no_location , attic , basement , bedroom , child_room , den , dining_room , entryway , family_room , guest_bedroom , hallway , kitchen , living_room , master_bedroom , office , utility_room , other_room .

Device floor location. Value can be found in the published state on the floor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: no_floor , ground_floor , first_floor , second_floor , third_floor , fourth_floor .

Play a device voice prompt. Value can be found in the published state on the voice property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voice": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"voice": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unset , boot_ready , test_intro , smoke_warning , smoke_silenced , co_warning , co_silenced , smoke_cannot_be_silenced , co_cannot_be_silenced , low_battery , smoke_sensor_malfunction , co_sensor_open_circuit , co_sensor_short_circuit , end_of_life , room_selection_instructions , floor_selection_instructions , room_saved , floor_saved , no_room_saved , no_floor_saved , language_change , selected , evacuate , count_five , count_four , count_three , count_two , count_one , communication_mode_matter , communication_mode_zigbee , network_joined , network_join_failed , language_set .

used for temperature offset, unit: ℃. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -15 and the maximum value is 15 .

used for humidity offset, unit: RH%. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -15 and the maximum value is 15 .

for diagnostic purpose, how many zigbee packages has the reported in a day.. Value can be found in the published state on the reported_packages property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reported_packages": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000 .

for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rejoined to zigbee network.. Value can be found in the published state on the rejoin_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rejoin_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000 .