Heiman HS2IRC

ModelHS2IRC
VendorHeiman
DescriptionSmart IR Control
Exposes
PictureHeiman HS2IRC

Notes

Device can learn up to 15 devices and up to 30 keycodes for each device.

Configuring

By publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured:

Create device

Request:

{
    "create": {
        "model_type": 55
    }
}
  • model_type: User-defined model ID. Used just for reference. Can be 1..255.

Response:

{
    "action": "create",
    "action_result": "success",
    "action_model_type": 55,
    "action_id": 1
}
  • action_result: (success/error). Action result.
  • action_model_type: User-defined model ID. 1..255
  • action_id: Internal device slot ID. Total IR transmitter can store up to 15 devices with ID 1..15

NOTE: You should call get_list manually to refresh devices topic.

Learn key

Request:

{
    "learn": {
        "id": 1,
        "key_code": 31
    }
}
  • id: Internal device slot ID. 1..15.
  • key_code: Keycode slot ID. 1..30 - Store/replace specific key in specified slot ID. >=31 - Create slot ID.

NOTE: You should store keys one-by-one if you specified key_code by yourself.

Response:

{
    "action": "learn",
    "action_result": "success",
    "action_key_code": 1,
    "action_id": 1
}
  • action_result: (success/error). Action result.
  • action_key_code: Internal keycode slot ID, where key was stored. 1...30
  • action_id: Internal device slot ID. 1..15

NOTE: You should call get_list manually to refresh devices topic after learning key.

Send stored key

Request:

{
    "send_key": {
        "id": 1,
        "key_code": 1
    }
}
  • id: Internal device slot ID. 1..15.
  • key_code: Keycode slot ID. 1..30.

Get list of the stored devices and keys

Request:

{
    "get_list": ""
}

Response:

{
  "devices": [
    {
      "id": 1,
      "key_codes": [
        1,
      ],
      "model_type": 55
    }
  ]
}

Delete device or keycode

Request:

{
    "delete":{
        "id": 1,
        "key_code": 31
    }
}
  • id: 1..15 - Delete specific device with ID. >=16 - Delete all devices.
  • key_code: 1..30 -Delete specific keycode. >=31 - Delete all keycodes for specified device ID.

Exposes