HEIMAN HS2IRC
|Model
|HS2IRC
|Vendor
|HEIMAN
|Description
|Smart IR Control
|Exposes
|battery, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Device can learn up to 15 devices and up to 30 keycodes for each device.
Configuring
By publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured:
Create device
Request:
{
"create": {
"model_type": 55
}
}
- model_type: User-defined model ID. Used just for reference. Can be
1..255.
Response:
{
"action": "create",
"action_result": "success",
"action_model_type": 55,
"action_id": 1
}
- action_result: (
success/
error). Action result.
- action_model_type: User-defined model ID.
1..255
- action_id: Internal device slot ID. Total IR transmitter can store up to 15 devices with ID
1..15
NOTE: You should call
get_list manually to refresh
devices topic.
Learn key
Request:
{
"learn": {
"id": 1,
"key_code": 31
}
}
- id: Internal device slot ID.
1..15.
- key_code: Keycode slot ID.
1..30- Store/replace specific key in specified slot ID.
>=31- Create slot ID.
NOTE: You should store keys one-by-one if you specified
key_code by yourself.
Response:
{
"action": "learn",
"action_result": "success",
"action_key_code": 1,
"action_id": 1
}
- action_result: (
success/
error). Action result.
- action_key_code: Internal keycode slot ID, where key was stored.
1...30
- action_id: Internal device slot ID.
1..15
NOTE: You should call
get_list manually to refresh
devices topic after learning key.
Send stored key
Request:
{
"send_key": {
"id": 1,
"key_code": 1
}
}
- id: Internal device slot ID.
1..15.
- key_code: Keycode slot ID.
1..30.
Get list of the stored devices and keys
Request:
{
"get_list": ""
}
Response:
{
"devices": [
{
"id": 1,
"key_codes": [
1,
],
"model_type": 55
}
]
}
Delete device or keycode
Request:
{
"delete":{
"id": 1,
"key_code": 31
}
}
- id:
1..15- Delete specific device with ID.
>=16- Delete all devices.
- key_code:
1..30-Delete specific keycode.
>=31- Delete all keycodes for specified device ID.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.