HEIMAN HS2IRC

Model HS2IRC Vendor Heiman Description Smart IR Control Exposes Picture

Device can learn up to 15 devices and up to 30 keycodes for each device.

By publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured:

Request:

{ "create" : { "model_type" : 55 } }

model_type: User-defined model ID. Used just for reference. Can be 1..255 .

Response:

{ "action" : "create" , "action_result" : "success" , "action_model_type" : 55 , "action_id" : 1 }

action_result : ( success / error ). Action result.

: ( / ). Action result. action_model_type : User-defined model ID. 1..255

: User-defined model ID. action_id: Internal device slot ID. Total IR transmitter can store up to 15 devices with ID 1..15

NOTE: You should call get_list manually to refresh devices topic.

Request:

{ "learn" : { "id" : 1 , "key_code" : 31 } }

id : Internal device slot ID. 1..15 .

: Internal device slot ID. . key_code: Keycode slot ID. 1..30 - Store/replace specific key in specified slot ID. >=31 - Create slot ID.

NOTE: You should store keys one-by-one if you specified key_code by yourself.

Response:

{ "action" : "learn" , "action_result" : "success" , "action_key_code" : 1 , "action_id" : 1 }

action_result : ( success / error ). Action result.

: ( / ). Action result. action_key_code : Internal keycode slot ID, where key was stored. 1...30

: Internal keycode slot ID, where key was stored. action_id: Internal device slot ID. 1..15

NOTE: You should call get_list manually to refresh devices topic after learning key.

Request:

{ "send_key" : { "id" : 1 , "key_code" : 1 } }

id : Internal device slot ID. 1..15 .

: Internal device slot ID. . key_code: Keycode slot ID. 1..30 .

Request:

{ "get_list" : "" }

Response:

{ "devices" : [ { "id" : 1 , "key_codes" : [ 1 , ] , "model_type" : 55 } ] }

Request:

{ "delete" : { "id" : 1 , "key_code" : 31 } }