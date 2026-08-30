Heiman HS2HT

Model HS2HT Vendor Heiman Description Smart temperature & humidity sensor Exposes battery, identify, temperature, humidity, alarm_indicator, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, dew_point, vpd, thi, heat_index, reported_packages, rejoin_count, reboot_count Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Enable/disable the indicator on product. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm indicator is ON, if false OFF.

used for temperature offset, unit: ℃. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -15 and the maximum value is 15 .

used for humidity offset, unit: RH%. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -15 and the maximum value is 15 .

Dew point. Value can be found in the published state on the dew_point property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dew_point": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Saturated vapor pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the vpd property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vpd": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Temperature humidity index. Value can be found in the published state on the thi property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"thi": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Heat index. Value can be found in the published state on the heat_index property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heat_index": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

for diagnostic purpose, how many zigbee packages has the reported in a day.. Value can be found in the published state on the reported_packages property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reported_packages": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000 .

for diagnostic purpose, how many times has the product rejoined to zigbee network.. Value can be found in the published state on the rejoin_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rejoin_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60000 .