HEIMAN HS2FD-EF1-3.0
|Model
|HS2FD-EF1-3.0
|Vendor
|HEIMAN
|Description
|Fall Detection Sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, sensor_status, fall_status, enable_indicator, sensitivity, enable_sub_region_isolation, installation_method, cell_mounted_table, wall_mounted_table, sub_region_isolation_table
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates if someone is present. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Sensor status (enum)
Sensor activity status. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
activity,
unknown.
Fall status (enum)
Fall detection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fall_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
fall_warning,
fall_alarm,
unknown.
Enable indicator (enum)
0: Off, 1: Enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
1.
Sensitivity (enum)
0: Off, 1: Low sensitivity, 2: High sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
1,
2.
Enable sub region isolation (enum)
0: Disable, 1: Enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_sub_region_isolation property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_sub_region_isolation": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_sub_region_isolation": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
1.
Installation method (enum)
0: Wall-mounted, 1: Ceiling, 2: Rotate ceiling 45°. Value can be found in the published state on the
installation_method property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"installation_method": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"installation_method": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
1,
2.
Cell mounted table (text)
Ceiling installation area coordinate table. Format: 'X1,X2,Y1,Y2,height'. Value range: -2000≤X1≤0, 0≤X2≤2000 -2500≤Y1≤0, 0≤Y2≤2500 2300≤height≤3000 Unit:mm. Value can be found in the published state on the
cell_mounted_table property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cell_mounted_table": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cell_mounted_table": NEW_VALUE}.
Wall mounted table (text)
Wall-mounted installation area coordinate table. Format: 'X1,X2,Y2,height' Value range: -2000≤X1≤0, 0≤X2≤2000 200≤Y2≤4000 1500≤height≤1600 Unit:mm.. Value can be found in the published state on the
wall_mounted_table property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wall_mounted_table": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wall_mounted_table": NEW_VALUE}.
Sub region isolation table (text)
Undetectable area coordinate table. Format: 'x1,x2,y1,y2,z1,z2'. Ranges: X1≤x1≤x2≤X2 When wall-mounted: 200≤y1≤y2≤Y2 0≤z1≤z2≤2300 Ceiling installation: Y1≤y1≤y2≤Y2 0≤z1≤z2≤height Unit:mm. Value can be found in the published state on the
sub_region_isolation_table property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sub_region_isolation_table": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sub_region_isolation_table": NEW_VALUE}.