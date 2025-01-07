HEIMAN HS2FD-EF1-3.0

Model HS2FD-EF1-3.0 Vendor HEIMAN Description Fall Detection Sensor Exposes occupancy, sensor_status, fall_status, enable_indicator, sensitivity, enable_sub_region_isolation, installation_method, cell_mounted_table, wall_mounted_table, sub_region_isolation_table Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates if someone is present. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Sensor activity status. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , activity , unknown .

Fall detection status. Value can be found in the published state on the fall_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , fall_warning , fall_alarm , unknown .

0: Off, 1: Enable. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 1 .

0: Off, 1: Low sensitivity, 2: High sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 1 , 2 .

0: Disable, 1: Enable. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_sub_region_isolation property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_sub_region_isolation": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_sub_region_isolation": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 1 .

0: Wall-mounted, 1: Ceiling, 2: Rotate ceiling 45°. Value can be found in the published state on the installation_method property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"installation_method": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"installation_method": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 1 , 2 .

Ceiling installation area coordinate table. Format: 'X1,X2,Y1,Y2,height'. Value range: -2000≤X1≤0, 0≤X2≤2000 -2500≤Y1≤0, 0≤Y2≤2500 2300≤height≤3000 Unit:mm. Value can be found in the published state on the cell_mounted_table property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cell_mounted_table": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cell_mounted_table": NEW_VALUE} .

Wall-mounted installation area coordinate table. Format: 'X1,X2,Y2,height' Value range: -2000≤X1≤0, 0≤X2≤2000 200≤Y2≤4000 1500≤height≤1600 Unit:mm.. Value can be found in the published state on the wall_mounted_table property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wall_mounted_table": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wall_mounted_table": NEW_VALUE} .