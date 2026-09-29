HYSYIOT HS208Z
|Model
|HS208Z
|Vendor
|HYSYIOT
|Description
|PIR 24Ghz human presence sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, motion_state, vibration, illuminance, temperature, humidity, battery, temperature_unit, battery_state, pir_sensitivity, pir_delay, light_sensor_time, detection_distance, static_sensitivity, detection_sensitivity, motion_detection_mode, indicator, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, vibration_sensitivity, vibration_delay
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Motion state (enum)
Radar Motion State Detail. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
move,
Micro-move,
static.
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature unit (enum)
Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Battery state (enum)
Battery State. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Pir sensitivity (enum)
PIR Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pir_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Pir delay (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pir_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
30 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
s.
Light sensor time (numeric)
Light Sensor Sample Time. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_sensor_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_sensor_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
60.
Detection distance (numeric)
Radar Detection Distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
cm.
Static sensitivity (numeric)
Static Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Detection sensitivity (numeric)
Motion Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Motion detection mode (enum)
Motion detection mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_detection_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_detection_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
pir_and_radar,
pir_or_radar,
only_radar.
Indicator (binary)
LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature Calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-4 and the maximum value is
4. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Humidity Calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
%.
Vibration sensitivity (numeric)
Vibration Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
50.
Vibration delay (numeric)
Vibration Clear Delay Time. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
s.