HEIMAN HS1WL/HS3WL
|Model
|HS1WL/HS3WL
|Vendor
|HEIMAN
|Description
|Water leakage sensor
|Exposes
|water_leak, battery_low, tamper, battery, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Push the reset button of the device with a paperclip for 5 seconds close to the coordinator. While pairing the LED on the front is flashing green. Once the pairing is finished, the LED stays off.
Exposes
Water_leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water_leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.