HEIMAN HS1WL/HS3WL

Model HS1WL/HS3WL Vendor Heiman Description Water leakage sensor Exposes water_leak, battery_low, tamper, battery Picture

Push the reset button of the device with a paperclip for 5 seconds close to the coordinator. While pairing the LED on the front is flashing green. Once the pairing is finished, the LED stays off.

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.