Zigbee2MQTT

HEIMAN HS1SA

ModelHS1SA
VendorHEIMAN
DescriptionSmoke detector
Exposessmoke, battery_low, battery, linkquality
PictureHEIMAN HS1SA

Notes

Pairing

Press the side button of the device with a paper clip for more than 2 seconds. The main button led will flash rapidly. Then make sure the device is awake during pairing phase or the configuration may fail. To ensure device is awake press the side button every 2 seconds until configuration is done in Zigbee2MQTT logs.

Reset

If you have trouble pairing, the device can be reset by pressing the side button with a paper clip for 5 seconds. The led will flash (slower than in pairing mode) 6 times to confirm. After that you can retry the normal pairing procedure.

Important

There are 3 versions of this device: Standalone, Zigbee and Z-wave. These are visually identical. Make sure to get the correct version that will work with Zigbee2MQTT:

Supported:

  • HS1SA-M : Zigbee
  • HS1SA-N : Zigbee
  • HS1SA-E : Zigbee 3.0

Unsupported:

  • HS1SA : Standalone
  • HS1SA-Z : Z-wave

The product code should end in -M for the Zigbee version. The label inside the battery compartment should also show the Zigbee logo.

Exposes

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.