# HEIMAN HS1SA

Model HS1SA Vendor HEIMAN Description Smoke detector Exposes smoke, battery_low, battery, linkquality Picture

Press the side button of the device with a paper clip for more than 2 seconds. The main button led will flash rapidly. Then make sure the device is awake during pairing phase or the configuration may fail. To ensure device is awake press the side button every 2 seconds until configuration is done in Zigbee2MQTT logs.

If you have trouble pairing, the device can be reset by pressing the side button with a paper clip for 5 seconds. The led will flash (slower than in pairing mode) 6 times to confirm. After that you can retry the normal pairing procedure.

There are 3 versions of this device: Standalone, Zigbee and Z-wave. These are visually identical. Make sure to get the correct version that will work with Zigbee2MQTT:

Supported:

HS1SA-M : Zigbee

HS1SA-N : Zigbee

HS1SA-E : Zigbee 3.0

Unsupported:

HS1SA : Standalone

HS1SA-Z : Z-wave

The product code should end in -M for the Zigbee version. The label inside the battery compartment should also show the Zigbee logo.

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .