Heiman HS1RC-EM

ModelHS1RC-EM
VendorHeiman
DescriptionSmart remote controller
Exposesbattery, action
PictureHeiman HS1RC-EM

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: emergency, disarm, arm_partial_zones, arm_all_zones.