HEIMAN HS1CG_M
|Model
|HS1CG_M
|Vendor
|HEIMAN
|Description
|Combustible gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, battery_low, tamper, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.