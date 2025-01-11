Heiman HS1CG_H

ModelHS1CG_H
VendorHeiman
DescriptionSmart combustible gas sensor
Exposesgas, battery_low, tamper
PictureHeiman HS1CG_H

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.