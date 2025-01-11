Heiman HS1CG_H

Model HS1CG_H Vendor Heiman Description Smart combustible gas sensor Exposes gas, battery_low, tamper Picture

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.