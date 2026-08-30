Heiman HS1CA-M
|Model
|HS1CA-M
|Vendor
|Heiman
|Description
|Smart carbon monoxide alarm
|Exposes
|carbon_monoxide, battery_low, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Carbon monoxide (binary)
Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true carbon monoxide is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.