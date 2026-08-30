Heiman HS1CA-M

ModelHS1CA-M
VendorHeiman
DescriptionSmart carbon monoxide alarm
Exposescarbon_monoxide, battery_low, battery
PictureHeiman HS1CA-M

Exposes

Carbon monoxide (binary)

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.