Heiman HS15A-M

Model HS15A-M Vendor Heiman Description Smoke detector relabeled for zipato Exposes smoke, tamper, battery_low, battery, warning Picture

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}