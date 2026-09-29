HYSYIOT HS118Z
|Model
|HS118Z
|Vendor
|HYSYIOT
|Description
|Rainwater detection sensor
|Exposes
|rainwater, illuminance, sensitivity, illuminance_sampling, battery
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Rainwater (enum)
Sensor rainwater status. Value can be found in the published state on the
rainwater property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
raining.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Sensitivity (numeric)
The larger the value, the more sensitive it is (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.
Illuminance sampling (numeric)
Brightness acquisition interval (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_sampling property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_sampling": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
480. The unit of this value is
minutes.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.