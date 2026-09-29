HYSYIOT HS118Z

Model HS118Z Vendor HYSYIOT Description Rainwater detection sensor Exposes rainwater, illuminance, sensitivity, illuminance_sampling, battery Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Sensor rainwater status. Value can be found in the published state on the rainwater property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , raining .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

The larger the value, the more sensitive it is (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

Brightness acquisition interval (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_sampling property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_sampling": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 480 . The unit of this value is minutes .