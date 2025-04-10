HS-SEDR00ZB-VNM

ModelHS-SEDR00ZB-VNM
VendorVSmart
DescriptionDoor/window sensor
Exposescontact, battery, tamper, battery_low
PictureHS-SEDR00ZB-VNM

Notes

Pairing

Put the device in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the device for 3 seconds until the LED indicator flashes rapidly.

Reset

To reset the device, press and hold the button for 10 seconds until the LED indicator flashes 3 times.

Installation

  • Remove the magnetic part from the main unit
  • Install the main unit on the door/window frame
  • Install the magnetic part on the door/window
  • Ensure the distance between the two parts is less than 2cm when closed