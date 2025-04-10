HS-SEDR00ZB-VNM
|Model
|HS-SEDR00ZB-VNM
|Vendor
|VSmart
|Description
|Door/window sensor
|Exposes
|contact, battery, tamper, battery_low
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Put the device in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the device for 3 seconds until the LED indicator flashes rapidly.
Reset
To reset the device, press and hold the button for 10 seconds until the LED indicator flashes 3 times.
Installation
- Remove the magnetic part from the main unit
- Install the main unit on the door/window frame
- Install the magnetic part on the door/window
- Ensure the distance between the two parts is less than 2cm when closed