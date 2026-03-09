Heiwa HPZERAD-V1

Model HPZERAD-V1 Vendor Heiwa Description Ernest thermostat (OEM Eurevia) Exposes climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature), display_temperature, temperature_offset, humidity, humidity_offset, co2, co2_offset, display_brightness, language, temperature_unit, humidity_display, co2_display, display_temperature_source, setpoint_only_ui, setpoint_central, setpoint_minimum, setpoint_maximum, setpoint_step, room_name, profile, active_profile, remote_power, zone_demand_icon, battery, battery_voltage, refresh Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 18 and 27 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

Temperature used by the stock display. Value can be found in the published state on the display_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature sensor offset. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Humidity sensor offset. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is % .

Remains zero on variants without a CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

CO2 sensor offset. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -1000 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Stock display brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Language used by the stock display. Value can be found in the published state on the language property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"language": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"language": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: french , english .

Temperature unit used by the stock display. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_unit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Whether humidity is shown on the stock display. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_display property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_display": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_display": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: hidden , shown .

Whether CO2 is shown on the stock display. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_display property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_display": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_display": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: hidden , shown .

Temperature source used by the stock display. Value can be found in the published state on the display_temperature_source property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_temperature_source": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_temperature_source": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: temperature_1 , temperature_2 .

Hide the local M/profile menu while keeping the setpoint arrows. Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_only_ui property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"setpoint_only_ui": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"setpoint_only_ui": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON setpoint only ui is ON, if OFF OFF.

Central setpoint. Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_central property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"setpoint_central": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"setpoint_central": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 27 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum local setpoint. Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_minimum property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"setpoint_minimum": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"setpoint_minimum": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 27 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum local setpoint. Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_maximum property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"setpoint_maximum": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"setpoint_maximum": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 27 . The unit of this value is °C .

Local setpoint increment. Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_step property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"setpoint_step": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"setpoint_step": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 1 . The unit of this value is °C .

Room name shown by the stock UI; maximum 16 characters. Value can be found in the published state on the room_name property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_name": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"room_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Request a stock thermostat profile. Value can be found in the published state on the profile property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"profile": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"profile": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , eco , reduced , comfort .

Stock thermostat profile currently active. Value can be found in the published state on the active_profile property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: off , eco , reduced , comfort .

Value can be found in the published state on the remote_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON remote power is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the zone_demand_icon property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_demand_icon": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_demand_icon": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , heating , cooling .

Estimated remaining battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery_voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .