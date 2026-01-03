Sinopé HP6000ZB
|Model
|HP6000ZB
|Vendor
|Sinopé
|Description
|Mini-split air conditioner interface
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode), swing_mode, display_led
|Picture
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
fan_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
16and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
cool,
dry,
fan_only. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
Swing mode (binary)
Vertical Swing. Value can be found in the published state on the
swing_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"swing_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"swing_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON swing mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Display led (binary)
Display LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_led property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_led": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_led": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON display led is ON, if
OFF OFF.