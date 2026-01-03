Sinopé HP6000ZB

ModelHP6000ZB
VendorSinopé
DescriptionMini-split air conditioner interface
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode), swing_mode, display_led
Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, cool, dry, fan_only. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.

Swing mode (binary)

Vertical Swing. Value can be found in the published state on the swing_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"swing_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"swing_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON swing mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Display led (binary)

Display LED. Value can be found in the published state on the display_led property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_led": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_led": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON display led is ON, if OFF OFF.