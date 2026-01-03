Sinopé HP6000ZB

Model HP6000ZB Vendor Sinopé Description Mini-split air conditioner interface Exposes climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode), swing_mode, display_led Picture

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , fan_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , cool , dry , fan_only . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

Vertical Swing. Value can be found in the published state on the swing_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"swing_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"swing_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON swing mode is ON, if OFF OFF.