# Lidl HG06668

Model HG06668 Vendor Lidl Description Silvercrest smart wireless door bell button Exposes battery, action, battery_low, tamper, linkquality Picture

Push the reset button on the back of the device 3 times close to the coordinator. The blue LED on the back of the device will start to flash quickly. Once the pairing is finished, the LED turns off.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: pressed .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.