# Lidl HG06336

Model HG06336 Vendor Lidl Description Silvercrest smart window and door sensor Exposes contact, battery_low, tamper, battery, linkquality Picture

The pinhole is a single hole (other side has 3).

To reset, use the pin tool (or any SIM removal tool) to hold down the pinhole for 5 seconds. When successful, the led will start flashing green slowly 6 times.

To get into pairing mode, use the pin tool to hold down the pinhole for 3 seconds. The led will start flashing quickly. When the led is on for 3 seconds, the pairing is successful. When pairing is not successful, keep the sensor close to the adapter.

# Meaning of tamper

The tamper is triggered to true when a small black button underneath the battery compartment is no longer pressed down by the battery lid.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .