Lidl HG06336
|Model
|HG06336
|Vendor
|Lidl
|Description
|Silvercrest smart window and door sensor
|Exposes
|contact, battery_low, tamper, battery, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
The pinhole is a single hole (other side has 3).
To reset, use the pin tool (or any SIM removal tool) to hold down the pinhole for 5 seconds. When successful, the led will start flashing green slowly 6 times.
To get into pairing mode, use the pin tool to hold down the pinhole for 3 seconds. The led will start flashing quickly. When the led is on for 3 seconds, the pairing is successful. When pairing is not successful, keep the sensor close to the adapter.
Meaning of tamper
The tamper is triggered to
true when a small black button underneath the battery compartment is no longer pressed down by the battery lid.
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.