Lidl HG06335/HG07310

Model HG06335/HG07310 Vendor Lidl Description Silvercrest smart motion sensor Exposes occupancy, battery_low, tamper, battery, linkquality Picture

Factory reset the motion detector by holding the reset button (little hole on the right side, not the button on the back) for 5 seconds. When you let go of the button an LED should blink. After resetting the motion detector will automatically connect. While pairing, keep the motion detector close to the adapter. Press the tamper button a few times while pairing to keep the sensor a wake. You can also try to reset the device by taking one of the batteries out, hold the reset button while reinserting the battery. After this retry pairing again.

If the button on the back is pressed (i.e. the device is on the mounting plate), the value of tamper equals false otherwise it is true .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .