Lidl HG06335/HG07310
|Model
|HG06335/HG07310
|Vendor
|Lidl
|Description
|Silvercrest smart motion sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, tamper, battery_low, battery
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Factory reset the motion detector by holding the reset button (little hole on the right side, not the button on the back) for 5 seconds. When you let go of the button an LED should blink. After resetting the motion detector will automatically connect. While pairing, keep the motion detector close to the adapter. Press the tamper button a few times while pairing to keep the sensor a wake. You can also try to reset the device by taking one of the batteries out, hold the reset button while reinserting the battery. After this retry pairing again.
Tamper
If the button on the back is pressed (i.e. the device is on the mounting plate), the value of
tamper equals
false otherwise it is
true.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.