Lidl HG06335/HG07310
|Model
|HG06335/HG07310
|Vendor
|Lidl
|Description
|Silvercrest smart motion sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, battery_low, tamper, battery, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Factory reset the motion detector by holding the reset button (little hole on the right side, not the button on the back) for 5 seconds. When you let go of the button an LED should blink. After resetting the motion detector will automatically connect. While pairing, keep the motion detector close to the adapter. Press the tamper button a few times while pairing to keep the sensor a wake. You can also try to reset the device by taking one of the batteries out, hold the reset button while reinserting the battery. After this retry pairing again.
Tamper
If the button on the back is pressed (i.e. the device is on the mounting plate), the value of
tamper equals
false otherwise it is
true.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.